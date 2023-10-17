Taylor Swift's 'Real Intensity' romance with Travis Kelce opens new chapter, expert claims

A body language expert has discerned a "notable shift" in the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as the newly linked couple embarked on back-to-back date nights in New York City over the weekend.

Their close bond was evident as they exited The Waverly Inn on Sunday evening, with the 34-year-old football star tenderly placing his hand on Taylor's back.

This display of affection followed an earlier sighting of the pair holding hands during a romantic date the night before.

On that occasion, Kelce was seen leaving Taylor's Tribeca apartment on Sunday afternoon.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, these recent public interactions have effectively dispelled any prior notions of a "lack of connection" between them.

Instead, their tactile gestures suggest that an "intense connection" is indeed blossoming between the new couple.

Stanton remarked, "These recent images of Taylor and Travis are quite revealing and speak volumes.

The couple's overt tactile displays suggest that they have transitioned into a proper romantic relationship.

There is now an evident intensity and a notable affection between them.

Moreover, Darren suggested that Taylor may be relishing the opportunity to explore a romance with someone who exudes a "dominating presence," a departure from her previous relationships.