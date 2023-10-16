Tearful Will Smith's heartfelt response to Jada Pinkett's shock admission of split

Will Smith has broken his silence about his shock split from Jada Pinkett Smith, which she revealed had actually happened seven years ago.

Jada left fans in shock as she revealed they had secretly split seven years ago and are now trying to "figure out" what the future of their marriage looks like. However, despite the separation, the couple are not getting a divorce.

In an email to The New York Times, Will said he developed an "emotional blindness" after being with Jada for so many years. The Hollywood star also confessed that he lost his "sensitivity" to Jada's "hidden nuances and subtle beauties".

Will Smith has a "deep level of love, respect and admiration" for his wife, despite the pair live separately since 2016.

Louella Alderson told The Mirror: "Will's response to Jada's admission suggests that their marriage has faced challenges and struggles, but there is still a deep level of love, respect, and admiration between them."



Louella, co-founder of the So Syncd dating app, claimed: "He acknowledges that being with someone for such a long time can result in complacency and a lack of sensitivity towards each other. However, his email also shows that he has gained a newfound appreciation for Jada and her qualities, which has 'woke him up' and made him see her in a new light.



"This response could also indicate that their separation has allowed them to grow individually and gain a better understanding of themselves and each other. Will's statement about losing sensitivity to hidden nuances and subtle beauties suggests that they may had taken each other for granted or stopped paying attention to the smaller details in their relationship."

The expert, sharing her opinion on the current relationship of the two Hollywood stars, said Jada and Will will now be able to "appreciate each other in a new way".

"It also highlights the importance of communication and vulnerability in a marriage. Will's admission that he had not fully understood Jada's resilience, cleverness, and compassion suggests that there may have been a lack of open communication or a failure to truly see each other for who they really were," she added.



Jada has now been able to "get closure on the marriage and fully move on," according to Louella.

She told us: "This admission could have been her way of acknowledging the end of their relationship and opening the door to a new chapter in her life. It can't have been easy for Will and Jada to lie about the status of their marriage for so long, and it's possible that Jada's admission may have been a way for her to finally let go and heal."

