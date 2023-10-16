King Charles, Prince Harry's father-son relationship revealed in unearthed viral clip

King Charles III, who's parenting skills and attitudes as a dad were pulled into public focus with the release of Harry's memoir earlier this year, has appeared to be a very caring and loving father in an unearthed viral clip.

An adorable clip, uploaded to social media platform by user ab0ut_r0yals on October 15, shows young Harry with injury after a soccer game at the royals' Balmoral estate in Scotland.

In the video, Charles is seen comforting his youngest son in the aftermath. The clip, captioning: "miss this moment", has been viewed over 120,000 times in just 24 hours.

Charles is pictured with his arm around Harry, stroking his nose after the prince appeared to have injured his face during the game.



A new debate about the father-son's relationship has been triggered since the footage of the pair filmed for a 1994 documentary resurfaced on social media site TikTok this week.



In his Spare, Harry has made a number of revelations and allegations about his childhood and adolescence, including an account of Charles' remoteness.