Jada Pinkett Smith’s honest confession about committing suicide in her 20s

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently confessed she wanted to kill herself in her 20s on Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast.



Reflecting on her mental health struggle in the younger days, Jada revealed she “experienced her first personal earthquake while driving her car down the street”.

Jada explained how she was fine one moment as she turned her car around to meet a friend, before all of a sudden, emotions came over her.

The actress recalled she went through “waterfall of tears and a volcano of emotions, fear, anger and despair”.

Jada mentioned, “I was in the car trying to drive, but couldn't, so pulled over feeling terrified to let it go.”

The actress remembered, “I was thinking, I want to die. I want to die.”

At the time, Jada then called her mother and said, “You gotta come here, I’m gonna kill myself.”

“My mother was terrified to be alone and decided to call her friend who held her down until her mum arrived,” shared the actress.

Jada disclosed, “I think my body was telling me, I think my mind was telling me 'hey, we got some things we gotta pay attention to up here’.”

Jada pointed out that at the time nobody was discussing about mental health.

“Mental health was considered a white people thing, and suicide for sure was a white people thing,” noted the actress.

Calling it a scary time, Jada remarked, “You can deal with it, or it will deal with you.”

Jada added that after this incident, she went to see a psychiatrist, started taking Prozac and began therapy.