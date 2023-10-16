Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her resentment from husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently opened up about her resentment from her husband Will Smith in her new memoir, Worthy.



Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Jada, who secretly separated from Will seven years ago, discussed about her struggles with marriage.

The actress said, “Will's love language was ‘I want to work. I want to work hard so that you can have everything in the world that you'd ever want. You're not going to need for anything’.”

“My love language was ‘I just want you to be here with me. I don't need all of that stuff; I want to look in your eyes and feel your love and feel your protection here with me’,” stated Jada.

The Girls Trip star remarked, “It was like that connection I wanted to feel.”

Comparing Will and her idea of relation, Jada continued, “I wanted to make a masterpiece out of our connection. He wanted to make a masterpiece out of you know the life itself, and neither's wrong.”

“That's what I had to learn, where we've come to now and understanding neither one of those wants are wrong. So how do you balance them? Because it can't be one or the other. Everything about life is balance.”

While Jada lost herself in a relationship, she mentioned, “I felt at that time ‘I want to help you do all of those things I'm here to help you with that’ and in return I should get a bit of what I want.”

“If I'm not connected to myself, if I don't have a good relationship with me, there's nothing Will can do,” asserted the actress.

After separation, Jada disclosed Will told her to “go and make herself happy”.

“I think it was very true but at that particular point of time I was just still really resentful,” explained the actress turned author.

Jada further said, “'m just like ‘oh so I helped you get your happiness now you just going to you know throw me to the curb and you know I got to do it all on my own now’ but that's the truth I had to do it on my own, you know just like he did.”

“I had to get to the bare bones of Jada and walk the exiled lands,” she added.