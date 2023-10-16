Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson has 'good stories' to tell about Duchess

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson was reportedly offered a large sum to in order to publish his own tell-all memoir.
According to royal author Neil Sean, while speaking to New! magazine, the film producer was offered 'big deals' and 'big money' in exchange for a book that narrated his relationship with the Suits actress which began in 2004 and ended in 2014.
Another source revealed to Women’s Day magazine that Engelson had insight on stories of Prince Harry’s wife which could likely cause issues to the former actress as well as the Duke of Sussex.
"Everyone knows there's more to her family story and Trevor's got the goods."
