Holly Willoughby suffers losses after lifestyle brand hits rock bottom

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby’s lifestyle brand Wylde Moon has reportedly hit rock bottom after its accounts revealed the company’s problematic finances.

After launching the company in 2021, documents of its first set of numbers, as obtained by MailOnline, revealed that Willoughby’s brand was not looking well.

As per the figures, it had "more than £283,000 in assets but £310,000 is owed to creditors, meaning Wylde Moon has just £149 in assets".

The documents also revealed that the television presenter took "a £46,000 advance in the year up to October 2022".

The company’s finances seemingly reflected the brand’s activities, which have been close to none.

The last post was dated for September as the mother-of-three shared a video to mark the brand’s second anniversary.

The presenter wrote: "To everyone who has been on the @wyldemoon journey with us for the last 2 years… thank you!

"I love sharing with you all those things that make my heart sing… from day 1 it’s been a space that felt important to me and over the last 2 years that feeling continues to grow."

Holly added: "But the best bit is the connections and interactions with you fellow wylde ones… that is so unbelievably special… love you to the moon and back! Happy 2nd birthday @wyldemoon."



