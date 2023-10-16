Chris Evans' 'jealous' fans pose safety concerns for his wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans “fans” have repeatedly subjected his now-wife Alba Baptista to hate campaign since the twosome began dating each other in 2021.

Recently surfaced post on Reddit showed monochrome flyers all across Los Angeles, calling for the cancellation of the Portuguese actress.

“Chris Evans ‘Captain Americas’ super serious girlfriend is a racist who…,” read the flyer, featuring snapshots of Baptista’s old tweets alongside “#cancelAlbaBaptista.”

The posters were scattered around parks and pavements, as well as tucked in an aisle of a grocery store and a mail box.

Reddit users weighed in on the unwarranted hate the Warrior Nun star continues to endure, despite the pair happily in love.

“Very grateful that I’ve never been this miserable but also jealous that they don’t know what real problems are,” wrote one in response to the post.

“It makes me worry for Alba's safety. She is so young and I sincerely hope he has her back and is protecting her from the vitriol coming from his fanbase,” another expressed.

Chris and Alba only dated for nearly two years before the pair decided to tie the knot in Massachusetts surrounded by family and friends last month.

The Captain America gushed about his “wonderful” married life with Baptista during his first appearance at a recent Comic Con in New York City over the weekend.