Paris Hilton shares her thoughts on Britney Spears new memoir

Paris Hilton has recently revealed how she feels about Britney Spears new memoir, The Woman In Me, which will release this month.



In a new interview with PEOPLE about her 'Be an Icon' kitchen and home collection with Walmart, the reality star said, “I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about.”

Reflecting on her experience, Paris stated, “It is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book, [Paris: The Memoir], has changed my life in so many ways.”

“So, I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this.”

Gushing over Britney, Paris added, “I am just proud of what a strong woman she is.”

In July, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, reportedly acquired Britney’s memoir after a bidding war among multiple publishing houses.

Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told PEOPLE, “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

In a press release from Gallery Books shared by the outlet, it read, “Britney’s memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

“The memoir is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Meanwhile, Britney’s memoir is available for pre-order now ahead of its release on October 24.