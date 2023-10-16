Justin Bieber gets rare shoutout from Big Sean 8 years after alleged fight

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey spend a fun weekend as they revisited their inner child on a visit to Mario Land in California with their friends.

The Ghost singer, 29, took to his Instagram on Sunday to share some glimpses from their fun-filled trip in a carousel post.

In the first photo, the musician is seen sitting on a mushroom alongside the whole party posing for a group photo. The next one shows a short clip of Justin knocking the ‘?’ just like in the beloved game. The remaining photos gave insight into the fun the whole group seemed to have.

Many fans took to the comments to share their love, however, one seemed to stand out. Rapper Big Sean, also gave a shoutout to Justin, with whom he collaborated several times on hit songs like: As Long As You Love Me in 2012 and No Pressure in 2015.

The I Don’t F*ck With You rapper took to the comments to write his thoughts on the trip, wishing to visit the fun place one more time.

“Mad cause when i went 2 days ago mario land, the mummy n all the rides were malfunctioning… i gotta go back,” he penned.

The comments come seven years after the two appeared to have some scruffle when Justin got a little handsy with Ariana Grande, who was dating the rapper at the time, at a California show.

“This kid about to learn not to touch my girl like that. Beliebe that,” he tweeted at the time and soon deleted it.

It appears that there isn’t any bad blood between the two.