Karan Johar rejoices 25 years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ with heartfelt tribute

File Footage

Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note as his iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked its 25th anniversary today.



The film which has stolen the hearts of millions featured Bollywood’s king Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in a love triangle.



Johar who has started his filmmaking journey from this romantic drama reminisced good old times by sharing some memorable snippets from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "25 years ago is where it all began…and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an EMOTION for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too…"

The 51-year-old director expressed his touching gratitude towards all the fans for loving Kuch Kuch Hota Hai till today.

"Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar & dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth," he added.

Johar acknowledged the efforts of the whole cast and crew on the joyous occasion of film's silver jubilee.



"I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of MOVIES," he concluded.



Moreover, Shah Rukh, Rani and Karan made a surprise visit at the special screening event organised to celebrate the everlasting success of the movie which was released in 1998.

