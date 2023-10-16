Prince Harry’s jealous, considering Meghan Markle’s career a threat

Meghan Markle’s blossoming career with Prince Harry away from his home in U.K. seem to ignite insecurities for the Duke of Sussex.



To Meghan Markle's dismay, there have been additional allegations that Prince Harry, 39, may not be completely satisfied with his life in America and may wish to return to the U.K. because he purportedly misses his "old life" and his former friends.

The most recent reports claim that he may even be "jealous" of how well his wife is doing in the United States.

The 42-year-old former Suits actress seems to be right at home in California, and a ton of new job opportunities are reportedly coming her way now that she's been pushed to leave her spouse (professionally, of course) and take on more solo projects, potentially even returning to acting.

On the other hand, Prince Harry doesn't appear to have quite as many solo business initiatives planned, which insiders have suggested may be straining their marriage.

Relationship expert and therapist Sally Baker told The Mirror that she can feel Prince Harry's resentment, and that it may be motivated by both his wife's professional success and her rising public profile.

"It's understandable that Harry may struggle as his wife Meghan gains greater fame and influence than him," Baker told the outlet, adding, "He may feel insecure, jealous or even threatened by her success. However, with self-reflection and maturity, he can adapt to the changing dynamics in a healthy way."