Jessica Simpson Mistaken as Britney Spears by Fan

Jessica Simpson shared on social media that how she is often mistaken as Britney Spears by fans.



On Saturday, October 14, the 43-year-old Irresistible singer shared a photo on Instagram describing how a fan had come up to her and asked for her autograph, but expecting it to be signed Britney Spears.

“The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears,” she wrote in the caption with a shocking facial expression with daughter Maxwell.

Earlier, Britney Spears also pointed out her likeness with Jessica Simpson in December 2022, taking to Instagram to post a picture resemblance.



“Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale!!!” she wrote in the caption of the post at the time.

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer even noted Spears' similarity to her own mother, Tina Simpson, in a vintage image of her with her father Joe Simpson and sister Ashlee Simpson in January 2015.



“#TBT When my Mom looked like Britney Spears and my Dad looked like Troy Aikman — this picture makes me :)” she captioned the post at the time.



