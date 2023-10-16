Jana Kramer’s hospitalized amid pregnancy as babymoon ‘didn’t go as planned’

Jana Kramer shared an update on social media with her fans of being admitted to an hospital over an kidney infection during her babymoon with fiancé Allan Russell.



“Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good,” the One Tree Hill actress wrote on an an Instagram carousel of hospital photos Sunday.

Kramer said in the caption that she got hospitalized due to a “bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys.”

The singer also revealed that she got to the hospital after “brush[ing] off” back pain “for weeks.”

“Lesson number one…don’t just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think,” she wrote, addressing mother ignoring warning signs because “we are the last ones to take care of ourselves.”

She added, “When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn’t tell the doctors because back pain is ‘normal’ so ‘don’t be a wimp’ is what I thought.”

Kramer recounted that she finally snapped when she and Russell went to Florida to celebrate the arrival of their child.

“When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital,” she stated.

Despite being in the hospital, Kramer said that she and her baby are doing OK. She also gave a shoutout to her fiancé for being supportive during the health scare.

“Also shout out to this amazing man who I begged to go sleep at the beautiful hotel he got for us but instead slept on a pull out chair,” the mother-to be of three added.

Continuing, “Tip… Find u a man who doesn’t make u feel bad or leave ur side when ur not feeling good.”



