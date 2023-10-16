Will Smith ‘honours’ wife Jada Pinkett Smith on new memoir ‘Worthy’

Will Smith ‘appluads’ his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on upcoming memoir ‘Worthy’

Will Smith has nothing more than “applauding” word for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for her new memoir Worthy.



“I applaud and honour you,”, he said in a letter to Jay Shetty, who will talk about the praise in his coming soon podcast On Purpose.

Adding, "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

The book Worthy, which goes on sale on October 17, includes details about Jada's relationship with Tupac Shakur, how she survived suicidal ideation, the Oscars slap that was felt all over the world, and the reality of her seven-year secret separation from Will.

The book was a bit of a wake-up call for the Men In Black actor, who married Jada in 1997, as he admitted in an email to the New York Times.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum noted that “more than half of your life” of his time has set a “sort of emotional blindness”, later realizing his wife’s condition.

"You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties," he adds.