Suzanne Somers, Three's Company actress dies at 76

Suzanne Somers passed away at the age of 76 after losing her life to cancer just one day prior to her 77th birthday.



According to Page Six, the American actress died on Sunday morning, Oct 15, news confirmed by long time publicist, R. Couri Hay.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he said.

Adding, “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan [Hamel], her son, Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Hay also revealed that the deceased star’s family had a plan for her 77th birthday Monday.

He said concluding his statement, “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

“A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”

A friend of the Three’s Company alum also told Page Six that she died with her husband Hamel on her side.

“She died in her new ‘all green home’ in Palm Springs in her sleep with her loving husband by her side,” as per the friend.