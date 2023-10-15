Justin Bieber dispels rumors of marital woes with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber swiftly shut down rumors of marriage troubles with Hailey Bieber with a sweet gesture.

According to TMZ, the Yummy singer paid a whopping amount of $5000 to turn one of his wife's text messages into art.

Bieber gifted the art piece sourced from Idiot Box founders Emily Bright and Tamara Martin to the Rhode mogul following her return from Paris Fashion Week last weekend.

"I miss you. Miss your smile. Miss your laugh. Miss your hugs. Miss your kisses. Miss your jokes. Miss making love. Miss being in your arms," the art read.

Justin and Hailey, who have been married for over five years, recently sparked rumors of marital woes between the pair.

Speaking to RadarOnline, a source claimed that the pop star "acts like a needy kid all the time," prompting the beauty mogul to "constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult."

"They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," an insider told In Touch Weekly.