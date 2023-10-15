Helen Skelton speaks out on adjusting to life as single mother

Helen Skelton has spoken out on adjusting to life as a single mother after her split from her estranged husband Richie Myler.

The Countryfile presenter, 40, and the rugby player, 33, separated in April 2022 and share three children Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and 22-month-old Elsie.

In August she announced she was stepping down from her BBC Radio 5 Live show to spend more time with her little ones and after her split moved back to Cumbria near her family and parents.

Giving an insight into her daily life with The Times, Helen opened up about juggling work and being a parent, saying: 'You're damned if you do and damned if you don't'.

Detailing her routine she explained that she likes to get up early as it makes her 'feel a bit ahead of the game' but rarely has time for breakfast as she is so busy in the mornings.

She said: 'Every day is different but it always begins with coffee, kids, chaos, and getting outside, come rain, snow or hail.'

She added that her routine evenings are filled with bike rides with her kids, barbecues, or taking her kids to football matches.

Helen also tries to get everyone around the table for dinner every night and reveals her kids love a home cooked meal.

After putting the kids to bed she will chat to her friends or go to an event before being in bed by 9pm.

The interview comes after Richie accused the Strictly star of 'dragging her heels over divorce proceedings' and 'preventing him from moving forward with his life.'