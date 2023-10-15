Kendall Jenner bars mom Kris from meddling in her romance with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny might be eyeing a "happily ever after," only months into their romance.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source revealed that The Kardashians star has already "hinted" to the singer that she'd "love to be engaged," noting it "feels right to [her]".

Moreover, the pair's friends "can see them living happily ever after," owing to their love and dedication toward each other.

And the model's mother, Kris Jenner has no problem playing the cupid, as the insider revealed she "flat-out asked Bad Bunny when he was going to propose."

"Kendall cringed and made Kris promise to back off," they shared. "She’s afraid Kris may end up ruining things with Bad Bunny.

The source added: "Kendall is happy with how the relationship in going — she doesn’t need Kris putting pressure on them."

Jenner and Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February after the duo was spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Since then, the twosome has made several outings together, though none of them officially confirmed their romance.

The Peurto-Rican rapper refused to address his newfound romance in a recent cover story for Vanity Fair.

"They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know," Bunny said of his fans.

"I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," the rapper added.