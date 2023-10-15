Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'big plans' to end their 'humiliation'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly plan for their major return after the couple suffered a 'humiliation' at the hands of Spotify.

While speaking with OK! Magazine, a source revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s had 'big plans' that they were looking to execute in a bid to overshadow their embarrassing exit from the streaming giant.

An insider said: "The Sussexes haven’t talked about it publicly but it was humiliating for them both."

"The Spotify failure put a fire under both of them to keep moving forward."

The source went on to add that Prince Harry and Meghan planned on 'fighting back’ by giving their version of events to the world after Spotify executive Bill Simons called them ‘grifters'.

A source dished: "They were basically fired by Spotify, which is embarrassing, but Harry and Meghan are now fighting back by telling their side of the story.

"Yes, they’ve made mistakes, but they have big plans for their next endeavour."