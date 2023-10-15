Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'big plans' to end their 'humiliation'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly plan for their major return after the couple suffered a 'humiliation' at the hands of Spotify.
While speaking with OK! Magazine, a source revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s had 'big plans' that they were looking to execute in a bid to overshadow their embarrassing exit from the streaming giant.
An insider said: "The Sussexes haven’t talked about it publicly but it was humiliating for them both."
"The Spotify failure put a fire under both of them to keep moving forward."
The source went on to add that Prince Harry and Meghan planned on 'fighting back’ by giving their version of events to the world after Spotify executive Bill Simons called them ‘grifters'.
A source dished: "They were basically fired by Spotify, which is embarrassing, but Harry and Meghan are now fighting back by telling their side of the story.
"Yes, they’ve made mistakes, but they have big plans for their next endeavour."
Taylor Lautner and wife attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' screening
Meghan Markle reportedly struggled to reveal some major news to the royal family
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated in summer of last year
Song Joong Ki announces his marriage with Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023
Taylor Swift's fans gushed over her blooming romance with NFL athlete Travis Kelce
Khloe Kardashian enters into Halloween spirit as the Kardashians throw a party for the family's little members