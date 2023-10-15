Jada Pinkett and Will Smith accused of appearing 'self-absorbed' by Hollywood experts

Hollywood expert deems Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's marriage claims as 'Deluded.'

Prominent Hollywood reputation expert, Eric Schiffer, has strongly criticized Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, branding them as "self-absorbed" and accusing them of betraying the public's trust by maintaining the façade of a marriage that, unbeknownst to many, had been quietly separated for seven years.

Jada, 52, recently dropped a series of startling revelations during interviews, disclosing that she and her 55-year-old husband had been leading "completely separate lives" since 2016, having grown "exhausted with trying" to salvage their relationship.

During these revelations, the actress expressed her astonishment when Will continued to refer to her as his 'wife' and engaged in a headline-making confrontation with Chris Rock at the previous year's Oscars.

These actions seemed perplexing in the context of their separation.

While Jada may have hoped her candid disclosure about the state of her marriage would generate interest in her new memoir, "Worthy," reputation expert Eric Schiffer contends that the shock revelations may come at a significant cost to her public image.