Kate Middleton dealt with fresh blow after parents targeted in 'horrific' attack

Kate Middleton was dealt with a fresh blow of worries after her parents were targeted in a poster campaign in their Berkshire area.

Following the collapse of their formerly booming party supply business, the Princess of Wales’ parents were attacked in posters spread across their Bucklebury village.

As per The Sun, Kate’s bother James was witnessed removing posters strewn across lampposts and trees.

“Carole and Michael are incredibly popular. Everyone is horrified by these posters. It’s unfair to do this in their home village, just yards from where they live," the source said.

“Their son James lives nearby and so does Pippa who has moved around there recently with her family so they all have to be confronted by this. They are doing their best to make things right and don’t deserve this kind of abuse.”

While the reason of the attack remains unclear, this development comes after their party decoration business went bust after the parents of the future Queen sold it to Scot James Sinclair.

As per the aforementioned publication, the now defunct business owes £2.6million in debt.