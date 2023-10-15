Pete Davidson disses Kanye West year after Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson disses Kanye West year after Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson has thrown a little shade in the Kanye West's direction after the rapper's brief but widely reported relationship with the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

For the first time since quitting Saturday Night Live last year, Pete, 29, made a successful return to the show last night. He delighted viewers with a funny skit that referred to the rapper Kanye, 46.

Pete didn't hold back in a piece titled "I'm Just Pete," which was the comedian's take on Barbie's I'm Just Ken smash.

Pete, who was singing, had platinum blond hair and was topless while sporting a pair of pink slacks.

Crooning for the audience, Pete sang: "I’m just Pete, looking like a meth head on the street."

He also frittered at his "b***hole eyes" and sang: "And I like jugs. I’m mentally ill and I’m on drugs. But hey I’m still in Super Bowl commercials."

The comedian then shaded his numerous girlfriends, added: "Yet I never sleep alone at night." With his next verse aiming Ye.

"People online still call me Skete because I'm a guy whose name I can't say legally," before the screen flashed to a picture of Kanye, Pete sang, sending the audience into fits of laughter.

One user responded to the subtle jab on Twitter by writing: "HA! I knew Pete would take a shot at Kanye! Well played." Another added: "Travis [Kelce[ cameo and now we get a I'm Just Ken ( w/ quick Kanye pic) parody? Total win."

"SNL flashed Kanye over Pete right now lol," added a third, while a fourth penned: "Naaah Pete with the Kanye shots."

A fifth then offered: "Pete Davidson kinda funny idk. him also calling out Kanye West was funny too," while a sixth added: "Everyday I wait for the Kanye bar from Pete. Finally."

Pete Davidson and Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian dated last year after a divorce settlement.

Before breaking up after nine months of dating in the summer of 2022, the couple, who were first linked in October 2021, made headlines and were frequently spotted out and about.