Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have hope for future: ‘Their reputations can be recovered’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given hope for a better future by a PR expert.



As per Edward Coram-James, while speaking to Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may seemingly appear to have a hard time dealing with the negativity at the moment but assured that their careers would be able to recover.

The PR expert continued: "There will always be online trolls that swear otherwise, but the truth is that the same laws of physics that apply to any person or corporation apply also to the Sussexes.

"Most reputations are recoverable, and theirs is no exception.

"There is a strong sense that the last few years have been defined by Meghan talking about Meghan, Harry talking about Harry.

"That may be a deeply unfair criticism, as in many respects they were simply trying to take back a small fraction of control over the narrative about their own lives. A narrative that, until then, had been dictated by a hostile press and social media."