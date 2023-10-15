Pak vs Ind: Mohammad Rizwan's support for Gaza riles up Israel

Indian spectator carries placard bearing photos of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel's Netanyahu supporting Israel at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. — Twitter/@NaorGilon

Following a week of propaganda and martyring thousands of Palestinians, the Israeli government is now annoyed at Pakistan for extending its support to the innocent residents of Gaza.

After the Babar Azam-led team lost against India in the World Cup 2023 match, Israel relished the Men In Blue's victory but also found it apt to be petty, sharing its annoyance towards Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan's support for Palestinians.

Taking to its account on X, managed by the Digital Diplomacy team of Israel's Foreign Affairs, the post cheered on India for their win against the Green Shirts on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"We are happy that #India emerged victorious in the #INDvsPAK match at #CWC23," the post read.

The official account, run by the Israeli government, cheered on India and was happy that "Pakistan was unable to attribute its victory to the terrorists of Hamas."

"We were really moved by Indian friends showing their solidarity with Israel by displaying posters during the match," the post on X further read.

The Israeli government, which has martyred thousands of Palestinians — including women, children and the elderly — in the span of a week and cut off basic life supplies for them, also lauded the support shown by Indian supporters with a particular focus on a spectator who carried a placard bearing the photos of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.

The poster carried by the Indian man read: "India stands with Israel in war against terrorism."

The Israeli government had reposted the post by Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Reacting to this post shared in bad taste towards Pakistan, writer Fatima Bhutto censured Israel, stating that Pakistan would be happier to lose than receive felicitations from a "genocidal state".

"Happy to lose cricket games till the end of time if the alternative is being publicly cheered by a genocidal state that murdered 724 children in 7 days," she wrote.

Other Pakistani netizens too took on Israel and India for their cringey display of support for one another.

Many commented "Free Palestine" under the post by Israel on X.

Another user wrote: "We are on the right side of history and we'll never recognize israel."

Taking a jibe at Israel, one X user wrote: "oh so afraid of Pakistan?"



