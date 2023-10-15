Prince Harry warned Meghan Markle about royal 'trap' before marriage

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly offered some piece of advice to Meghan Markle about the potential “trap” she might face during her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.



Meghan, 42, met the late Queen for the first time in October 2016, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went public with their romance.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry shared that the former Suit actress’s response was nothing short of excited to meet the grandmother, stating her response as, “Fun! I love grandmas”

However, Harry, 39, being the part of the royal fold and familiar with the matters, knew all too well that things are not always as they seem.

He insisted to his wife that she should be aware of one particular “trap” to avoid.

Before the crucial meeting, the two sought help from Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson, who guided Meghan on how to curtsy to the Queen.

Despite advice on how she should first be addressed as 'Your Majesty' before being referred to as 'Ma'am', Sarah also told her that she should be mindful to not speak over the late monarch.

Harry confirmed in his memoir that Meghan did not speak over his grandmother and, according to him, his then-future wife curtsied beautifully.

Harry wrote in his memoir: "Everyone complimented Meg on her curtsy. So good! So deep!"