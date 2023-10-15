Deepika Padukone unveils first look from Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again'

Deepika Padukone introduces her fierce character from Singham Again

Deepika Padukone unveiled her first look as a lady cop from her upcoming Rohit Shetty’s film, Singham Again.



Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood mega star introduced Shakti Shetty, her fierce character from the action-thriller film.



In the shared photos, the 37-year-old actress was seen in a police uniform, holding a bad guy with a gun pointed at his mouth.

The background in the pictures showcased a burning building, car wreckage and human bodies.

As the Bajirao Mastani star dropped the intriguing still from the fourth coming film, several fans including her husband Ranveer Singh and fellow actress Alia Bhatt lauded Padukone.



The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's lead actors dropped fire emojis in the comments section.



Earlier in August, a report by Bollywood Hungama revealed that the founder of skincare brand, 82°E, will be seen playing a key role in the third instalment of Rohit’s mega-hit, Singham.



An insider shared, "She will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part.

"Deepika's character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn's sister in the film," the report further added.