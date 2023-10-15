Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's kids 'upset' with mom for 'airing out dirty laundry'

Jada Pinkett Smith has left her and Will Smith's kids in an "uncomfortable situation" after airing their dirty laundry out in the open.

The Girls' Trip star has recently been making headlines for bombshell revelations about her marriage to Smith, with whom she shares son Jaden and daughter Willow, including the fact that the couple has been separated for the last seven years.

A source told the the Daily Mail that though Willow always shared a close bond with Jada, she is "angry" at her for laying it all bare.

"She does not know why her mom had to go and tell the world all their dirty laundry. She feels like she is laughed at by all her peers," they shared.

However, the Meet Me At The Spot singer's resentment toward her father certainly trumps what she feels for Jada as the insider explained: "Willow holds so much animosity towards Will in particular. She will always take Jada's side in things."

Meanwhile, Jaden, who devastated his parents by filing for emancipation at only 15, is also struggling to deal with such unfiltered spotlight.

"Jaden has had so many issues with them, and this has always really been hard for him to deal with," the insider claimed.

Rest assured, the siblings duo is "relieved" that the secret is out now, who hopes that "everyone can now heal and remove any drama that still might be in their worlds," according to the source.