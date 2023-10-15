Luis Miguel shares father-daughter moment with Michelle Salas at her wedding

Famiy comes first: Luis Miguel postponed his concert for daughter, Michelle Salla's wedding

Luis Miguel and his daughter, Michelle Salas “shared an emotional moment” before she exchanged vows with Danilo Diaz.

The 53-year-old crooner arrived at the wedding venue via helicopter, just a few hours before the commencement of the special event in Tuscany, Italy.

In order to not miss even a single moment of his daughter's big day, the fan favorite artist took a short break from his highly coveted tour and postponed his concert in Tampa, Florida to join the ceremony.

As per a close source, the Mexican singer and his daughter “shared an emotional moment” and indulged in a brief conversation before she said “I Do.”

Michelle, 34, started dating Danilo in 2016, later they called it quits only to reunite back in 2021 and move together to Spain.

In June, the internet personality shared a picture of the couple kissing and captioned it as, “The beginning of forever. Us,” making her fans and friends go crazy on the life update.

The couple’s union was witnessed by closest friends and family in an intimate ceremony where the model was looking ethereal in a custom Dolce & Gabbana bridal dress, complemented with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Meanwhile, Danilo looked elegant in a gray tuxedo.