Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' sets second-biggest October opening at $39 million

The unstoppable force behind Taylor Swift's reign, the "Swifties."
Taylor Swift recently unveiled the film of her chart-topping The Eras tour, and it's already making waves as the second-largest October opening of all time.
This concert film made an impressive $39 million on its opening day, and that's just from 3,855 screens in North America.
The figure includes an exciting $2.8 million from special Thursday previews.
Originally scheduled for a Friday the 13th release – a significant date in Swift's world – the film's launch date was moved up by a day to Thursday, following a star-studded premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
While The Eras movie narrowly missed out on the record for the best October opening day, previously held by Joaquin Phoenix's Joker with $39.3 million in 2019, it certainly solidifies Taylor Swift's influence and the boundless dedication of her fans.
Weekend box office forecasts are placing Taylor Swift's concert film comfortably in the $100 million range, although it's unlikely to reach the $125 million mark.
The film's success is attributed to its screening in large format theaters with higher ticket prices, along with its limited run.
The Eras tour movie is set to grace theaters until Monday, only to return the following weekend, starting on Thursday.
AMC Theaters has gone above and beyond in creating an immersive concert experience for viewers, encouraging them to take photos, dance, and sing along with the You Belong With Me singer.
