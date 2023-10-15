Piper Laurie actress of 'Carrie' and 'The Hustler' passes away at 91

Piper Laurie, three-time academy award nominee, passes away at 91.

The world has bid farewell to the talented actress Piper Laurie, who achieved acclaim after breaking free from the studio system and garnered three Oscar nominations during her career.

Piper Laurie passed away at the age of 91, as confirmed by her manager, Marion Rosenberg.

Describing her as "a beautiful human being and one of the great talents of our time," Laurie's legacy endures in the hearts of her admirers.

Piper Laurie's first Oscar nomination came for her role opposite Paul Newman in the 1961 classic The Hustler.

In this iconic poolhall drama, she portrayed an alcoholic character who delivered the memorable line to Newman's character, "Look, I've got troubles and I think maybe you've got troubles.

Maybe it'd be better if we just leave each other alone." Laurie's performance in this film left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

The world has bid farewell to the talented actress Piper Laurie, who achieved acclaim after breaking free from the studio system and garnered three Oscar nominations during her career.

Piper Laurie passed away at the age of 91, as confirmed by her manager, Marion Rosenberg.

Describing her as "a beautiful human being and one of the great talents of our time," Laurie's legacy endures in the hearts of her admirers.



