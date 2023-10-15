Oregon Ducks' Mascot has a crush on Dua Lipa

Oregon Ducks' Mascot's unconventional crush on Dua Lipa.

Oregon Ducks mascot made headlines for a surprising move.

During the "College GameDay" broadcast on ESPN, the Oregon Ducks' beloved mascot decided to shoot his shot with Grammy-winning artist Dua Lipa, a move that captured the attention of viewers nationwide.

To ensure his message reached its destination, the mascot shared a picture of himself holding a sign on his official social media account, tagging the famous artist.

Amid the football action, the mascot's unconventional romantic pursuit became a highlight of the day in Seattle.

This unique romantic gesture seems to lack any prior connection between the Oregon Ducks' mascot and Dua Lipa.

Oregon Ducks’ Mascot Perfectly Seized The Moment

It appears to be a spontaneous attempt by an individual seizing a rare opportunity to make an impression on a celebrity with whom they'd likely never cross paths.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that the mascot's unconventional approach left much of America amused by his unique pickup tactics.



