Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Tupac Shakur's hidden battle with alopecia in 90s

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Tupac Shakur's silent battle with alopecia.

Jada Pinkett Smith continues to make candid revelations while promoting her memoir, Worthy.

In a recent conversation with People, she divulged another surprise, suggesting that her late 'soulmate,' Tupac Shakur, secretly battled alopecia, a condition she herself shares.

Smith believes that Tupac never discussed his alopecia struggles, which mirrored her own.

She described the onset of Tupac's hair loss issues in 1991, following his arrest by the Oakland Police Department for jaywalking.

Smith recalled, "After he was in Northern California with the police officers that beat him up, he started losing his hair. And his alopecia patterns were far more extreme than mine."



Tupac Shakur, who later filed and settled a lawsuit against the Oakland Police Department, kept his battle with alopecia a well-guarded secret, according to Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith recalled, "I don't think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head.

But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn't — he just wouldn't talk about it."

The connection between Jada Pinkett Smith and the late California Love hitmaker dates back to their high school years at the Baltimore School for the Arts when they were both teenagers.

She shared, "I'm sure if Shakur were alive today, he would speak out about his condition publicly."



