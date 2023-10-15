Scarlett Johansson shares ‘heartbreaking’ song she ‘absolutely loves’

Apart from her impressive work in movies, Scarlett Johansson also has a flare for music.
The Black Widow star, 38, who previously revealed she was trained as a professional singer, shared her musical inspiration which she gets from a musician from the ’80s.
Johansson briefly delved in to music to as she released her debut studio album back in 2008, as a tribute to Tom Waits.
The Lost in Translation star told KCRW in 2009 as reminisced about some of her favourite music, picking a Tom Waits song, Burma-Shave.
“It’s such a beautiful song, and the lyrics are so heartbreaking. It sort of reminded me of Last Picture Show kind of — it’s just got this — again, I will say, a cinematic quality to it that is just heartbreaking and I absolutely love,” she shared.
“And his voice is so beautiful in it. Even when I work on a film, I often listen to a lot of music, and I always go back to Tom Waits. I just love him. So, I have picked Burma-Shave to share with you today.”
