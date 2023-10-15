Meghan Markle sends King Charles a pointed message amid royal rift

Meghan Markle may have sent King Charles a pointed message amid their royal rift, on whether they want to be accepted back into the royal fold.

Previously, a report by Daily Beast suggested that the monarch is “hinted” at a “template for future reconciliation with his son.”

A friend of the King had told the outlet that “disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime” in the royal family, which is why Charles has “publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family” despite his disgraceful sexual assault allegations.

However, the former Suits actress appeared to have snubbed the idea that they will ever return to the royal family given the treatment the royals had given them.

The Duchess of Sussex offered her voice to narrate the emotional journey and the essence of the Invictus Games in a video played for a seminar on October 10.

The message talked about recovery which requires “mental, emotional, social” change and “not only physical.”

“Healing does not happen alone, it takes a village. And is for the village. And one of the most essential parts of the process is having people surround you who understand. To grow as one unit, to achieve limitless potential,” Meghan said in the voiceover.

“To remind us above all else, in this international family no one gets left behind. Because this is Invictus, we are Invictus together.”

Prince Harry, who is estranged from his family, has previously detailed the lack of emotional support he got from his family as he went through the many difficult points in his life in his memoir, Spare.

Moreover, Meghan has also publicly mentioned how living with the royals impacted her mental health to the point of suicidal thoughts.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au that the “message” that King has given to Harry and Meghan appears to be ignored.

She said considering the truce is offered by Charles, there is “not a single clue or sign that Harry and Meghan might be willing to change course.”

Elser surmised, “I’m not sure I see them ceding their hard-fought emancipation from The Firm any time soon, even if the duke, in a TV interview earlier this year, said ‘I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.’”