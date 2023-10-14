Katie Price reacts to Peter Andre baby news with her latest post

Former glamour model Katie Price has broken her silence on Peter Andre's baby news with inspiring post.

Mysterious Girl singer Andre, who shares two children with his ex Katie, has announced that he was going to become dad for the fifth time as he's expecting his third child with his current wife Dr Emily MacDonagh.

Katie Price, who married to Peter Andre for four years, has responded to her ex-husband in her own style, appearing wearing a tiny high cut white swimsuit that shows off all her rib tattoos, Kate poses with a pout as she stares longingly into the camera.

Her post comes soon after the 50-year-old dad said his whole family is 'so excited' by the happy news. Katie Price has now had her say on the matter with a raunchy post on her Instagram profile.

The mum-of-five seemingly shunned he ex husband's delightful announcement as as he showed off her true beauty.