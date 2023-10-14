Jada Pinkett Smith reveals what she learns from her ‘little gurus’

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently revealed what she learns from her three children.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Jada, who shares two children with Will Smith, said that she called them her “little gurus”.

“I think what they've taught me collectively is that deep sense of self-acceptance,” said Jada.

The actress turned writer for her new book, Worthy, stated, “Like my kids, they love every part of me. They love every part of the journey.”

“They are just such beautiful beings in that way, just the level of love, unconditional love, that they have for me and their dad,” explained the 52-year-old.

While talking about unconditional love, Jada mentioned, “It's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. To be the recipient of that unconditional love just creates a whole other understanding and whole other learning that comes with that.”

Jada added, “And so I've really been able to feel what that feels like, to have that level of deep, unconditional love from those beauties.”

Jada pointed out that she has never related her “kids as just being little people that should be seen and not heard”.

From the moment they were born, the moment that they were in my womb, I could feel a level of intelligence,” she shared.

Jada maintained, “This emotional intelligence, intuitive intelligence, and I've always treated them as their own beings.”

“So, I've always been open to them in that way, of the willingness to receive the knowledge that they had just with them, innately,” added the actress.