Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay 'hate it'

Rachel Lindsay, the star of The Bachelorette, has joined many who are sick of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce media circus, especially when it interferes with football games.

When asked how she felt about the entire Swift-Kelce phenomena during Thursday's Behind the Table segment of The View, she replied, “Hate it. Hate it. There’s no other emotion that comes out of me than hating it.”

Since Lindsay is an avid NFL supporter and a former cast member of ABC's hit dating series, she finds it "exhausting" to constantly witness Swifties obsessing over the game due to the singer's alleged romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“It’s a little obnoxious, the Taylor Swift fans,” she told The View executive producer Brian Teta.

“Love that you’re into the sport, but they’re not, they’re into the Taylor–Travis Kelce of it. It’s too much information. The media is playing into it too much. People are coming to games wearing shirts that say ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ It’s just a little disrespectful to the sport and to the game and even to Travis Kelce. I know I’m being so negative. I just can’t see the fun.”

Lindsay acknowledged that Kelce's access to Swift's fanbase has garnered him attention from a "whole new audience," but she still doesn't "want to constantly see flashes of [Swift] with Donna Kelce [Travis' mother] in the suite and whatever famous friends she decides to bring" to the games.