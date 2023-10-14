Inside Prince William’s ‘authentic’ approach to winning over America

Prince William went on a two-day trip to New York City to present 2023 finalist of his Earthshot Prize last month

Prince William is adapting to a more relaxed and “open” approach in his interaction with the public during official engagements, as observed by a royal commentator.

The Prince and his wife Princess Kate have added more responsibilities in their list since King Charles’ ascension to the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s demise last year.

Mail on Sunday Assistant Editor Kate Mansey noted that William has “got to have America on side,” given the series of challenges faced after the allegations were made against the royal family by his younger brother Prince Harry for the past three years.

Mansey suggested the Prince and Princess of Wales "will be maintaining that [aura] of ‘majesty’ - why they are separate and why they are different, whilst also being ‘of the people, for the people'," as part of their new approach.

She added: "They know very well what they do well. This is the authentic couple that we have been waiting to see for years."

"Like William letting slip he went for a run in Central Park one morning. Obviously, people will draw that comparison with the paparazzi chase with Meghan and Harry in New York."

"This is really interesting to see, that William is allowing himself to be more open," added Mansey.