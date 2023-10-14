Meghan Markle tipped to ditch Prince Harry to ‘make her own identity’

file footage

Meghan Markle should try her bid in politics in the wake of uncertainty around her Hollywood career alongside Prince Harry.



Speaking to OK!, Royal expert Jennie Bond listed down the many reasons the Duchess of Sussex would make the ideal candidate in politics, owing to her “passionate care about many causes.”

The former actress has been a vocal critique of former US President Donald Trump, and has frequently spoken on issues like Roe V Wade ruling, gender equality, and more.

"This is exactly where Meghan should be heading. She needs to drop her title, or at least just not use it at all, and make a mark on the political scene,” shared Bond.

The BBC royal correspondent went on to suggest that Meghan must capitalize on the “global interest” she has sustained by giving up the Royal platform.

“Both she and Harry seem to be struggling somewhat to work out whether they are Hollywood celebrities or just nonworking Royals,” she continued. “This would give Meghan her own clear identity.”

"Americans love royalty and, even after dropping her title, some of that royal stardust would cling to her. She should go for it. And perhaps aim for the presidency one day. Why not?” Bond expressed.