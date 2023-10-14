'Ungrateful' Prince Harry rejects King Charles olive branch?

Prince Harry rejects King Charles 'olive branch'

Prince Harry, who may be enjoying his new life in the US without his old friends and royal relatives, is not ready to fix his relationship with his father King Charles and older brother Prince William.



A royal biographer has claimed that the King showed his willingness to reconcile with his son when he blessed his marriage with former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle .



Larcombe, 'The King The Prince Harry: The Inside Story author' said: "It’s remarkable, really, because when Charles became King, he said he loved Harry and Meghan, which was a huge olive branch."

The expert described Harry's response to his father's great decision in his own words, saying that the Duke "snapped [the branch] in half and then hit him with it."

The author claimed: "Harry has said some deeply hurtful things about [Queen] Camilla, and yet the King will still correspond with his son, albeit not directly."

He also noted that despite Charles’ intention to fix things with his son, he’s still "punishing" Harry for his actions as Meghan's husband has to go through strict processes to have access to the king.

Larcombe continued: "Harry will have to get past the grey suits and jump through hoops to talk to his father. It’s very standoffish but I think that’s a way that the king is subtly punishing his son."

Harry’s tell-all memoir burnt all clean between father-son duo as the Duke painted Camilla in the evil stepmother light and exposed his relationship with his brother, claiming that he was his "arch nemesis."

Commenting on Harry and William's relationship, the author said: "They had a very strong bond as brothers and always defended each other. But Harry has offered up a betrayal that no brother should put up with."

Larcombe said, “I can’t see how William can get past that.”



According to Tom Bower, Meghan has plans to release her own memoir, that could be a "money-spinner" and highly successful. While, fellow royal expert Angela Levin suggested that the former "Suits" alum's upcoming book could be even more impactful than Harry’s previous autobiography as it will contain many complaints about "how badly she was treated as a royal."

However, some royal fans and Harry and Meghan's critics have called hem ungrateful for their act of disgracing the King and Queen Consort and other members of the Firm even if the royal family had welcomed them with open hearts as husband and wife by blessing the couple with the royals titles.