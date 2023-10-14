Adam Driver opens up about ‘terrifying’ experience of driving vintage racecar for Ferrari

Adam Driver has recently opened up about his “terrifying” experience of driving vintage racecar for his new movie, Ferrari.



Speaking to Variety at New York Film Festival on Friday, Adam, who plays sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in the movie, revealed he had to “drive an open-wheel single seater vintage sports car that was modified in order to connect a camera to it”.

“It teleports you back to the time and you realise if you turn left or right the wrong way, then you’re dead,” said the 39-year-old.

The Logan Lucky star added, “There’s at least seatbelts in the newer cars.”

Recalling how dangerous he felt while driving old car, Adam shared that it was like he was “in a moving coffin”.

During a press conference at the festival, Adam along with Ferrari’s director Michael Mann addressed why drivers never wore seat-belts in the past.

“They believe that getting thrown from the car was safer than being dragged around in the ‘moving coffin’,” they claimed.

Michael also disclosed, “I wanted everybody to have an experience of driving these cars on a racetrack for an extra layer of authenticity when they began production.”

Meanwhile, Ferrari, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 30, also include Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, Gabriel Leone and Sarah Gadon.