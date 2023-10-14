Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith’s Oscar slap strengthened their connection

The infamous slap may have gotten Will Smith banned from the Oscars, but it brought him closer to estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada, 52, finally broke silence on the “slapgate” while talking to Parade about her upcoming memoir, Worthy, in an interview published Friday.

Recalling the low point in her husband’s life and career, Jada expressed, “Everybody wants to be down when everything’s lovely. What happens when things aren’t so lovely? What happens when people who love you need you, and when you need people that you love?”

“And so that was a moment that I feel like we recognised once again, ‘Oh, snap, we are just made for this journey together,’” the mother of three recalled. “And I was like, ‘No matter what, I am here with you. I don’t care what is going on.’”

The Red Table Talk hostess only recently spoke up about the 2022 incident at the Oscars, which involved her husband storming the stage and slapping host Chris Rock after he made a joke with Jada’s alopecia as the punchline.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit,’” she told People Magazine, expressing her disbelief that the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum would actually slap the comedian.

Recently, the supposed power couple made headlines after Jada revealed that she and Will, with whom she shares children Jaden, Willow, and Trey, have actually secretly been separated since 2016.