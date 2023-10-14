Kareena Kapoor sets record straight on ‘catfight’ with Priyanka Chopra

Kareena Kapoor spills beans on alleged ‘catfight’ with Priyanka Chopra

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently addressed the alleged catfight with her Bollywood pal Priyanka Chopra, dismissing the rumours of feud between the two.



In conversation with Mid-Day, the B-town diva talked about the misconstrued reporting culture of the '90s.



"Oh God! The ’90s were full of it, the ’90s started, and in 2000, everyone was having a catfight," she said.



Kareena debunked the feud rumours with the Quantico actress, however, she admitted the fierce competitive energy among actresses back in those days.



"I think maybe we all had that energy- you know, some sort of thing where we were all wanting to just prove ourselves," the Jab We Met actress shared.



"But I don’t think that attitude lasted, and you kind of learn through that," she added.



The mother-of-two, who was last seen in her Netflix debut film, Jaane Jaan, revealed that things in the film industry started to feel calmer after she entered her thirties.



"Maybe I had found a relationship, so you kind of balance your energies out. I think that also helped," said the actress.



On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the film, The Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.



On the other hand, Priyanka will next feature in mega Hollywood project, Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Alba.