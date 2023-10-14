Jada Pinkett Smith shares interesting revelation about her odd relationship with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently shared interesting revelation about her strange relationship with Will Smith.



In a new interview with NBC with Hoda Kotb, Jada clarified rumours about the couple that they are “swingers” and have “an open marriage”.

Hoda asked, “What, if anything, is true?”

To this, Jada replied, “I would say that none of that's true. She was not asked if she or Will are bisexual.”

“I definitely can understand why there would be misunderstandings. But none of it's true,” said the 52-year-old.

The actress also opened up on how the couple have a divorce without papers.

Jada, who shares two children with Will, stated, “We love our family, and we love each other. You know, it's more of a life partnership. Now, ten years from now, who knows?”

“You know, Will is getting old. You know what I'm saying he getting old who going to be there for him, it's going to be me. It's going to be me. I will be there,” remarked the actress as she cleared out that the couple won’t completely split.

Earlier in 2009, Jada addressed speculations about the couple’s sexuality, adding, “I’ve heard all the things – their marriage is not real, he’s gay, she’s gay, they swing. I tell you what, it’s too hard to be in a pretend marriage.”