Kourtney Kardashian quashes IVF pregnancy rumours: 'It was God's plan'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s unborn son is all natural, baby!



Speaking to Vanity Fair Italy for her cover story, the Kardashians star, 44, was unbothered by rumours and speculations surrounding her pregnancy, particularly vis-à-vis her and husband Barker’s, 47, ages.

Responding to people questioning whether baby Barker, whose arrival was announced to the world in June, was conceived naturally, the Poosh founder detailed how the pregnancy was all “God’s plan.”

“[The pregnancy] arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatments,” Kourtney explained.

The oldest Kardashian sister further reflected on her IVF and fertility treatment journey, which was detailed in season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“The decision to try assisted fertilization was almost a non-choice, in the sense that I was pushed towards it as if it were the only option,” Kourtney recalled.

But as her intuition told her that the treatment was working against her body instead of helping it, she told Barker, “If we’re going to have a baby then it’s just going to happen.”

The mom-of-three, soon to be four, recalled that when they “stopped forcing the process, then it happened.”

Kourtney announced her pregnancy at Barker’s Blink-182 concert in June, with an already-visible baby bump, barely two months after announcing that she and Barker are “officially done with IVF.”

In early September, Kardashian was hospitalised for an emergency fetal surgery, for which husband Barker paused his ongoing Blink-182 tour to be by her side.

However, she told Vanity that the surgery was a turning point for her where “I let myself go and stopped worrying.”