Chris Rock breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘frustrating’ claims

Chris Rock is reportedly upset with Jada Pinkett Smith for dragging him in between her estrangement with her husband Will Smith.

The Red Table Talk show host recently made headlines for her bombshell claims about her marriage to Smith, revealing the pair have been separated for the last seven years.

She also revealed that Rock, who suffered the wrath of the King Richard actor’s rage for making a joke about Jada at the 2022 Oscars, once asked her out while she was married to Smith.

A source told the Daily Mail that the comedian is “frustrated” with Jada, demanding that she “keeps his name out of her damn mouth.”

"Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that her and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will," they shared.

The insider explained that the Girls Trip star’s action is prompting the last year's incident to resurface, negating all the progress it took for everyone to move on.

"Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth,” they concluded.