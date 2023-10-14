Bad Bunny addresses phone throwing controversy in Nadie Sabe

Bad Bunny released his fifth studio album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana on Friday, October 14.



It seems that one of the song lyrics of the latest musical feast addressed the controversial phone throwing incident that occurred earlier this year.

In the opening track, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio known to the world as Bad Bunny candidly shared how he felt the weight of superstardom affecting his mental health.

At one point, he seemed to make a reference to a controversy in which he threw a fan’s cell phone after she tried to take a selfie with him.

The 29-year- old artist rapped, “You're not my real fan/that's why I threw my cell phone at you.”

These lines were referring to the incident when the artist threw the phone of a fan into the water in early January in the Dominican Republic.

The moment was recorded by bystanders and as seen in videos that surfaced on social media, the fan was left visibly shocked from the interaction as the recording artist walked past her.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,“ he wrote in a now-deleted post.

“Those who come and put a [expletive] phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”