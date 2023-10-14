Liam Payne pays a visit to former bandmate Niall Horan's native country

Liam Payne is back to the grind a month after an elaborate health scare.

The One Direction alum was spotted exploring the famous Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge in Northern Ireland, reportedly filming for a new travel show.

The National Trust at the hotspot took to social media to extend a welcome to the singer, writing, "Welcome and Service Assistant, Josh, was over the moon yesterday when he spotted One Direction star, Liam Payne!.”

They continued: "Josh was more than happy to share his knowledge of the site, and answer any questions Liam had (all in exchange for a pic of course!) We hope Liam had a fantastic visit to Carrick-a-Rede, and that he enjoys the rest of his time in Northern Ireland."

Payne was also spotted catching up with fans in another famous hotspot in the country, a seaside resort called Strandhill Co Sligo.

The details of the prospective travel show the singer is filming are currently under wraps.

The Strip That Down singer was rushed to a hospital while he was in a hotel room with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to mark their one-year anniversary last month.

He later announced the postponement of the South American leg of his tour, citing a severe kidney infection.