Avril Lavigne, Tyga break up months after rekindling romance

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have called it quits only months after rekindling their romance over the summer.

A source told Us Weekly that the music duo “broke up a while ago,” noting, “There was nothing specific that happened, their relationship had simply run its course.”

They explained that though there is “no bad blood between them whatsoever,” Avril and Tyga “haven’t spoken since because of their schedules.”

The Let Go artist sparked romance rumors with the rapper in February after they were spotted getting intimate at a dinner in Los Angeles.

Lavigne was engaged to her former fiancé Mod Sun for two years at the time.

A rep for the rapper revealed that she pulled the plug on their engagement without notice, despite being estranged for a few months.

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour, so if anything has changed that's news to him," they said at the time.

Lavigne and Tyga confirmed their relationship by packing on PDA at Paris Fashion Week in March.

The twosome was together for four months before splitting in June for the first time.